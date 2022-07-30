Fire Burning in Boston Skyscraper: LIVE VIDEO

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday.
The fire was burning inside multiple floors of the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
"The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that firefighters were bringing in "thousands of feet of hose line" to douse the flames inside the building.
It's the second fire at One Congress in just over a month. On June 24, smoke poured from upper floors of the building and streets in the area, as well as exits of I-93, had to be closed.
