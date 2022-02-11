Local

Fire Erupts at Large Bar Harbor Hotel Closed for Winter

No one was inside the multi-story Bluenose Inn at the time

Part of a large hotel in Bar Harbor caught fire Thursday, with flames shooting through the roof and smoke visible from miles away.

The multi-story Bluenose Inn was closed for the winter, and no one was inside the building, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The fire engulfed most of an annex building directly across the parking lot from the inn’s main building. The main building burned down in the 1990s and was later rebuilt.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but remained at the scene pouring water on the structure Thursday evening, the newspaper said.

Smoke had billowed toward the College of the Atlantic, and Route 3 had been closed to traffic and filled with fire trucks.

A person who answered a call to the inn declined comment. Bluenose owner Lafayette Hotels also declined comment.

