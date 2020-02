A fire broke out in a motorcycle repair shop and spread to a nearby home in Ashland on Saturday morning.

Flames also reached a car and a motorcycle near the garage, which houses the business, police said.

Ashland police said that no one was injured from the fire.

The rear of the home suffered damage as firefighters from Ashland, Hopkinton and Southboro put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.