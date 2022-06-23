Fire Scorches Vehicles at Worcester's Saint Vincent Hospital Garage

Several vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a Worcester hospital garage Thursday.

Three vehicles side-by-side appear to be totaled at the Saint Vincent Hospital garage. Investigators said the fire started with one car and spread to the other, but they weren't immediately sure what started the fire in the first place.

Rachel Armah, a hospital lab technician, owns one of the destroyed vehicles.

"I came down and I realized my car got burned, just like that," she said.

Breaking: multiple cars destroyed in a fire in the garage at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/lWmWqT0ls2 — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) June 23, 2022

A fourth car had much of the driver's side melted. It belongs to licensed practical nurse Emily Caron.

"The girls came up and they had a picture of the cars. I said, 'I think that's the side of my car down in the right corner,' so I came down. It was melted," she said.

The Worcester Fire Department said thick black smoke could be seen coming from the garage when firefighters arrived, but they were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

The hospital said the facility remained fully operational and patient care was not interrupted.