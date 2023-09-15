Fire sends black smoke high above Billerica: WATCH LIVE

A fire was sending smoke above Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blaze, which appeared to be at a scrap yard.

Firefighters were at the scene near the Concord River. Smoke was pouring from a warehouse that appeared to be in a used car lot.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Billerica firefighters for more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Firefighters at a scrap yard fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

NBC10 Boston Smoke from a fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.