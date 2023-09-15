Billerica

Fire sends black smoke high above Billerica: WATCH LIVE

Smoke was pouring from a warehouse that appeared to be in a used car lot

By Asher Klein

A fire was sending smoke above Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blaze, which appeared to be at a scrap yard.

Firefighters were at the scene near the Concord River. Smoke was pouring from a warehouse that appeared to be in a used car lot.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Billerica firefighters for more information.

Firefighters at a scrap yard fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters at a scrap yard fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Smoke from a fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Smoke from a fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

