lawrence

Firefighters battle blaze in Lawrence on Friday afternoon

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a blaze in a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Aerial video showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene of a fire in a 3-story home on Salem Street. The fire was originally reported shortly before 3 p.m.

Jill Harmacinski of The Eagle-Tribune reported that the fire had been knocked down as of 3:45 p.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was no immediate word on injuries or how many people were displaced by the fire.

More Massachusetts stories

3 hours ago

Boston school staffer hospitalized after assault by student

revere 3 hours ago

Woman killed in traffic accident in Revere, source says

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us