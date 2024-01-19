Woman killed in traffic accident in Revere, source says

A woman was struck and killed in a traffic accident in Revere, Massachusetts, on Friday, a source tells NBC10 Boston.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene and was taken to the hospital to be checked as well, the source said.

The accident closed Oak Island Street for about two hours Friday afternoon, Revere police have said, without offering more details about what happened.

According to the source, an officer working nearby ran to help the woman but found she had no pulse.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to police for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.