Firefighters Forced to Use Jaws of Life in Dedham Crash

A truck drove into a home Sunday night

By Josh Sullivan

One woman was brought to the hospital after a truck crashed into a house in Dedham on Sunday evening.

A woman in her 70s was sitting on her couch and watching TV when a truck - occupied by two people - crashed through the home, located on Sprague Street, according to Dedham Fire Department officials.

The woman was brought to an area hospital. She's expected to survive, officials said. She was pinned by the truck. Firefighters were forced to used the Jaws of Life to free her.

Needham firefighters assisted on the call.

