Firefighters on Alert Amid Continued Threat of Brush Fires in Mass.

The risk for brush fires drags on for another day in New England, amid continued Red Flag Warnings in the area.

The brush fire at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, was 70 percent contained as of Tuesday evening. Fires in several locations have sparked up over the last few days.

Much of those fires have been contained by local fire crews and the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation, helping to prevent them spreading to any homes.

However, the concern remains about winds potentially picking up embers and spreading them to other areas.

Several significant brush fires have sparked across the state in recent days, keeping firefighters busy. Luckily, no property damage or injuries have been reported.

"Just since the beginning of May we’ve had 93 fires for a total of 262 acres," Mass. DCR Fire Program Coordinator Alex Belote said. "So, it’s been a pretty big fire season, we have a couple more days of good, dangerous fire weather here.”

That Red Flag Warning issued for Wednesday extends for 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and covers most of southern New England. It's meant to remind people of how easily a fire can ignite and spread.

DCR has asked people to take a look around their home to ensure they don't have dry brush or woodpiles up against the house.