First lady Jill Biden to visit Mass., Conn. this week

First lady Jill Biden will be in New England this week for a fundraiser and an event about research on women's health, the White House said Sunday.

Biden will travel to to Connecticut, then Massachusetts, on Tuesday, and leave Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from her office.

Biden will arrive at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in Connecticut at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of a political finance event for the Biden Victory Fund in Guilford, according to the release.

That evening, the first Lady will arrive at Boston Logan International Airport. She'll speak at an event in Cambridge the next morning as a part of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Biden leads the initiative, launched in November to close the gender research gap in health care.

"Every woman I know has a story about leaving her doctor’s office with more questions than answers. Not because our doctors are withholding information, but because there’s just not enough research yet on how to best manage and treat even common women’s health conditions. In 2023, that is unacceptable," she said in a statement announcing the initiative.