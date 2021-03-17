Local

First Lady Jill Biden Visits New Hampshire Wednesday

The trip is intended to highlight the President’s plan to open the majority of K-8 schools within the first 100 days in office

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden is expected to visit a New Hampshire elementary school Wednesday that was named after a woman who was chosen to be America’s “Teacher in Space."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to greet the First Lady when arrives at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. Dr. Biden will then visit the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord around 12:20 p.m., according to a schedule released by her office.

The First Lady will be joined by McAuliffe's family. McAuliffe, who grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts, is a 1970 Framingham State graduate who went on to be a teacher and then a history-making astronaut before tragedy struck in 1986.

The trip is part of the "Help is Here" tour to amplify the American Rescue Plan, which provides $130 billion to help schools achieve the President’s goal to open the majority of K-8 schools within the first 100 days in office.

