Police Officer Hit by Vehicle in Fitchburg

A police officer was injured Wednesday when they were struck by a vehicle in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Officials said an officer who is part of the Worcester County Drug Task Force was injured after being struck by a vehicle while trying to apprehend a suspect on Mechanic Street.

During an attempt to arrest a suspect this morning on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg, a local police officer who is part of an MSP task force was injured after being struck by a vehicle. Search for suspect is ongoing. State Police patrols, K-9, and Air wing are participating. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 16, 2022

The extent of the officer's injuries is not yet known.

"The cop looked pretty banged up. I kind of witnessed the whole thing happen," said Kyle O'Connor, who lives in an apartment nearby.

Massachusetts State Police said members of its gang unit and the Worcester County Drug Task Force were attempting to serve a search warrant. The man they were looking for left the house and reached a car before officers could get to him. The suspect drove off, hitting an officer form the drug task force as he did.

"It almost looked like the cop was trying to pull him out of the car and I saw him roll over the hood of the car and it was pretty nasty," O'Connor said.

State police said the suspect sped away from the scene and they are continuing to search the area for him.