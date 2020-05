Five people are displaced after a fire broke out at 2 Quincy Street in Somerville Thursday morning.

The Cambridge Fire Department was on scene to provide mutual aid to the Somerville Fire Department as they worked to put out the three-alarm fire.

Mutual Aid Somerville - 3rd Alarm Box 236 - 2 Quincy St - E4, E5, L1, Sq2, Div 1 working the Fire. — CFD Ladder Co. 1 (@CFDLadderCo1) May 21, 2020

Red Cross Massachusetts helped the people who were forced out of the building. No further information was available.