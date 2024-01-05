Flying

Fla.-to-Boston plane diverts after disturbance between passengers, JetBlue says

The plane took off from Fort Lauderdale and had to divert to Orlando, but reached Boston without delay

By Asher Klein

Police escorting a passenger off a diverted JetBlue plane in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.
Leo Ruiz

A Boston-bound JetBlue flight was diverted after takeoff in Florida on Thursday because of a disturbance between two passengers, the airline said.

Video from on board the plane, Flight 170, showed a person being escorted from the back by police — a JetBlue representative told NBC10 Boston that the two passengers involved were taken off the flight.

The plane took off from Fort Lauderdale but had to divert to Orlando. It reached Boston without delay, the JetBlue representative said.

JetBlue didn't share any information on the nature of the disturbance that caused the flight to divert.

