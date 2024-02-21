Flames seen shooting from the roof of Kingston home

Multiple departments were called in to handle a fire at a home in Kingston, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.
Exeter firefighters confirmed they were among the companies called to the scene on Scotland Road. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof as fire crews worked.
More details, including if anyone was home at the time, were not immediately available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.