Fleeing police, New Hampshire driver accused of speeding over 100 mph

Nicholas Soukaras was taken into custody and is now facing charges

By Matt Fortin

New Hampshire State police on scene after a pursuit on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.
New Hampshire State Police

A 42-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire, man allegedly led police on an extensive pursuit late Sunday night, when at one point he reached speeds that topped 100 miles per hour, according to authorities in the Granite State.

The incident started shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, when a state trooper tried to pull someone over for a speed violation on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford — at which point the driver, identified as Nicholas Soukaras, allegedly refused to give his name and then sped off.

Soukaras is accused of exiting onto Interstate 293 toward Manchester before getting off at Exit 7, with the trooper in pursuit. He then allegedly pulled into a driveway in a residential neighborhood, before driving across the front lawn and hitting the patrol car, state police said.

The vehicle was eventually stopped when it hit a raised curbing, and that's when Soukaras allegedly ran off on foot; he was eventually located by the Manchester Police Department with a drone, and was taken into custody.

Soukaras is facing charges that include reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact police at (603) 223-4381.

