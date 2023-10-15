New Hampshire

Search-and-rescuers find hunter missing overnight in NH

The 83-year old Maine man had become disoriented and couldn't find his truck, officials said

By Laney Broussard

Woods-Generic Trees
Getty Images

A hunter who was reported missing by his family was found overnight in Milton, New Hampshire, after a three-hour search, officials said Sunday.

The 83-year-old hunter from Lebanon, Maine, was reported missing about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

The man had started hunting around 4 p.m. on Saturday and decided to head home when it started to get dark, officials said. But when he took a shortcut back to his truck on Branch Hill Road, he became disoriented and lost.

Joined by local firefighters and police, conservation officials searched for the man, whom they found a short distance from his truck at about 1:30 a.m. The man had seen lights in the distance and called out in the dark, according to Fish and Game.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officials said he had no visible injuries at the time.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshiremiltonsearch and rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us