Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence, was closed near Exit 2. Crews are responding to clear it.

Please avoid this area, it is impassable. Crews are on their way to fix it. https://t.co/J2Iw8xQJj8 — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) August 23, 2022

Viewer video of the John E. Rebello Bridge showed a car attempting to drive under the bridge into standing water. Public safety officials warn not to drive through standing water and to instead turn around.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.