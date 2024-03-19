Former NH police officer indicted for assaulting people while on duty

A former Concord, New Hampshire, police officer has been indicted on four counts of assault in connection to incidents that allegedly occurred last spring.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a press release Tuesday that Richard Cobb was indicted by a Merrimack County Grand Jury on four counts of simple assault by an on-duty law enforcement officer. The indictments allege that Cobb, while on duty, "knowingly caused unprivileged contact" to two people on March 26, 2023, and twice to the same individual on April 1, 2023.

Simple assault is a misdemeanor, but when committed by an on-duty law enforcement officer, each count is punishable by an enhanced sentence of up to 2 to 5 years in state prison and a $2,000 fine.

Cobb is scheduled to be arraigned on April 5, at 8:30 a.m., at the Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, the attorney general's office said.