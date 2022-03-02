Local

Rhode Island

Four Members of Violent Providence Gang Plead Guilty

The defendants face sentencing in May and June

WJAR

Four members of what authorities describe as a violent street gang that has been involved in multiple shootings and illegal drug sales in Rhode Island have pleaded guilty to racketeering charges, federal prosecutors said.

Delacey Andrade, 28; Kendrick Johnson, 30; Keishon Johnson, 32; and Montrel Johnson, 25 — members of the Providence-based Chad Brown gang — have each recently pleaded guilty to participating in the activities of a racketeer influenced corrupt organization, the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence said in a statement Tuesday.

The gang has been involved in a conflict with a rival gang that dates to 2013 including drive-by shootings and three killings, prosecutors said. The defendants in the case were not charged in federal court with any killings.

The gang members, described by state Attorney General Peter Neronha as “some of the worst perpetrators of violent crime in Providence” were arrested through the cooperation of federal, state and city law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha called the guilty pleas “a victory for public safety.”
Keishon and Kendrick Johnson are brothers and Montrel Johnson is their cousin, authorities said

The defendants face sentencing in May and June.

