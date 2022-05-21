Four Teenagers Arrested After Launching Fireworks in Downtown Boston

Four juveniles were arrested in Boston on Friday May 20 after launching fireworks in the areas of Downtown Crossing and Washington St.

Officers first responded to reports of a large explosion by Summer St and Arch St in downtown Boston, where several witnesses claimed to have seen four teenagers igniting an unknown device at the crosswalk of an intersection.

As officers investigated the crosswalk, they heard an explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing.

Arriving at 335 Washington St., the officers found firework debris in the street. Witnesses at the scene notified the officers that four teenagers had utilized a black cylinder to launch the fireworks, and after fleeing the scene entered a local business.

After entering the business, the officers found four teenagers matching the description of the witnesses, and found the black cylinder mentioned by the witnesses in a backpack of one of the suspects.

The suspect was placed in custody after a brief struggle, while at the same time the officers discovered an unexploded firework from the suspect's person.

The 16-year-old suspect will appear in Boston Municipal Juvenile Court on charges of Delinquent to Wit: Throwing, Secreting, Launching or Placing an Incendiary Device.

The three remaining juvenile suspects were identified on scene and will be summonsed to appear on the same charges.

Members of the BPD Explosive Ordnance Unit were called to take custody of the unexploded firework.