Man Arrested on Murder Charges in Killing of Father, Son in Framingham

Authorities have been investigating a double shooting that left a man and his son dead over the weekend in Framingham, Massachusetts, and they announced Tuesday that a man was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

James "Manny" Wade, 45, and his 24-year-old son James Wade were killed in an ambush shooting, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Aneudy Delgado Torres, 39, has been charged with two murder counts in the shooting, which took place late Friday night.

Police had said the two men were shot around 11:30 p.m. on Second Street.

The son was pronounced dead at the scene while his father was pronounced dead at MetroWest Medical Center. Both were found to have died of gunshot wounds.

"The preliminary investigation suggests this was an isolated incident," Ryan said in a statement at the time.

A person who lives near the shooting told NBC10 Boston that it was somewhat unusual for the area, but added he's had some concerns about his safety due to increased foot traffic at certain times of day.

