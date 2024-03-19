Person hit and killed by train in Newton

A person was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Newton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said, causing delays on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line.

The fatal crash happened near the Auburndale MBTA station. The MBTA warned that Framingham/Worcester line riders would see "severe delays" while authorities investigate the situation.

The DA's office is investigating.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester Line passengers will experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Auburndale. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) March 19, 2024

More details were not immediately available.

