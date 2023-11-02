Fugitive convicted of homicide arrested at Cape Cod migrant shelter

Federal officials have arrested a Venezuelan fugitive previously convicted of homicide after he was found living in state-provided housing on Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne, Massachusetts.

According to U.S Immigration and Customers, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested the man on Oct. 27. The man, 38, had not disclosed the conviction to U.S. Border Patrol when he was arrested after entering the county in Texas on July 31. Instead, he was processed and given a notice to appear at ICE offices within 60 days, which officials say he did not.

ERO officials said the man admitted he was convicted of homicide in Venezuela and was wanted in the country for a violation of his sentencing conditions, since 2006. He will remain in ERO custody until his removal from the U.S.

“The people of Massachusetts have a right to be made aware of potential risks to their public safety, especially when an unlawfully present fugitive living in housing provided by the Commonwealth, is present in their community,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons in a media release. "The hospitality of the people of the Commonwealth must never be taken advantage of by those who violate our immigration system and threaten the security of our residents.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Migrant arrivals in Massachusetts are under a microscope as the volume of people has put a significant strain on state resources. Gov. Maura Healey has called for a cap on emergency shelters, despite a state right-to-shelter law, due to the influx in arrivals, and a court has already overridden one challenge to that cap, saying that the administration will be able to implement a waitlist instead of immediately housing families.

The ICE Boston Office encourages the public to report crimes and suspicious activity by calling 866-347-2423 or by completing the online reporting form.