Local

Vermont

Fully Vaccinated People May Travel to and From Vermont Without Quarantine

Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to quarantine traveling to and from Vermont, and may gather with one other household

Office of Gov. Phil Scott/State of Vermont

Fully vaccinated individuals may travel to and from Vermont without quarantine restrictions, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said this afternoon as new state travel and gathering guidelines went into effect.

After two weeks of receiving the final dose of the vaccine, people may travel to Vermont from out of state without completing the previous requirement of a 14-day quarantine or a 7-day quarantine followed by a negative PCR test. 

The policy announced on Feb. 19 went into effect Feb. 23, following CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Those who are not vaccinated must continue to follow state quarantine protocols.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“As Vermonters continue to sacrifice to ensure the safety of their neighbors, these changes represent a positive turning point in this pandemic,” said Governor Scott. “Our number one priority has been to protect those most vulnerable to the virus and prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.”

Additionally, those who are fully vaccinated may gather with one other household at a time, Scott said. 

State officials said all guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks and capacity limitations still need to be followed by Vermonters and visitors, regardless if they are vaccinated.  

InSpace, which announced $2.5-million in venture capital funding, provides tools educators can use to encourage classroom engagement

“The changes announced today are a direct result of our steady progress, but it is important that we stay focused,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must walk to get there safely, we cannot run,” Scott said. 

More local news

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Baker: ‘Be Patient — Everybody's Going to Get Vaccinated'

Vermont 22 hours ago

Vermont Towns to Consider Hosting Cannabis Stores

This article tagged under:

VermontcoronavirusCOVID-19vaccinequarantine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us