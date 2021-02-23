Fully Vaccinated People May Travel to and From Vermont Without Quarantine

Fully vaccinated individuals may travel to and from Vermont without quarantine restrictions, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said this afternoon as new state travel and gathering guidelines went into effect.

After two weeks of receiving the final dose of the vaccine, people may travel to Vermont from out of state without completing the previous requirement of a 14-day quarantine or a 7-day quarantine followed by a negative PCR test.

The policy announced on Feb. 19 went into effect Feb. 23, following CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Those who are not vaccinated must continue to follow state quarantine protocols.

“As Vermonters continue to sacrifice to ensure the safety of their neighbors, these changes represent a positive turning point in this pandemic,” said Governor Scott. “Our number one priority has been to protect those most vulnerable to the virus and prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.”

Additionally, those who are fully vaccinated may gather with one other household at a time, Scott said.

State officials said all guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks and capacity limitations still need to be followed by Vermonters and visitors, regardless if they are vaccinated.

“The changes announced today are a direct result of our steady progress, but it is important that we stay focused,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must walk to get there safely, we cannot run,” Scott said.