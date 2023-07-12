Funeral for Vermont police officer killed in crash to be held next week

Jessica Ebbighausen, the Rutland, Vermont, police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, will be honored with a public funeral service next week.

To pay their respects for the 19-year-old officer, the public is invited to attend a viewing from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at the Rutland City Recreational Center located at 134 Community Drive. The funeral service will be held the following morning, on Tuesday, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Castleton University Pavilion, at 360 South St. in Castleton.

Ebbighausen's dedication to the Rutland City Police Department and the Rutland community will be remembered at these ceremonies. State police expressed their support on Saturday by escorting Ebbighausen's body back to the city she served. Nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement officers and first responders participated in the procession.

"We will never forget her service and her sacrifice," Vermont State Police said on Twitter.

This afternoon, a procession of nearly three dozen Vermont law-enforcement officers and first-responders began escorting fallen Rutland Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen back to the city she loved and served.

The fatal crash that claimed Ebbighausen's life occurred around 3 p.m. last Friday, as police pursued a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Tate Rheaume, who had allegedly attempted to break into a residence on East Washington Street.

Rheaume's truck also hit another police cruiser, causing "catastrophic" damage. Two other officers were injured but are expected to survive.