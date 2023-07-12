Residents urged to beware of disaster scams following Vermont flooding

Severe weather can create opportunities for fraud.

Vermont residents are now being urged to be vigilant in the wake of Monday’s devastating flooding.

Flooding victims just trying to get back up on their feet need to be aware of criminals trying to take their money.

These scammers will use phone, text, mail, email, and will even go door to door targeting the most vulnerable residents of affected areas.

Not only do they come for your money, but your personal information as well.

The Federal Trade Commission has some red flags you should look out for:

Be skeptical of anyone promising immediate clean-up or repairs. They might quote outrageous prices and demand payment up front or in the form of gift cards or cash.

It's always best to thoroughly check any contractor before they begin work on your property.

Guard your personal information. Officials with government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial information. Workers or agents who approach your home are required to carry official identification and show it upon request.

If you’re applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, there is no fee to apply. Anyone who charges is most likely an imposter.

Be skeptical if you get a call about an insurance claim or policy. Contact your agent or insurance company directly using the number on your account statement.

Consumers should also be aware of scammers posing as representatives for charities seeking donations for disaster relief. Always verify the charity’s legitimacy through its official website.