Gillette Stadium Parking for Free? There's a Big Catch

A proposal to expand parking across from Gillette Stadium on Route 1 has drawn criticism from some residents who live near the home of the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Dawn Freiberger lives in South Walpole and says you can hear noise from traffic on Route 1.

"You can hear all these sounds. The more trees that are down, the louder all those sounds are," she said.

Under the new proposal to expand a parking lot behind her home -- in order to create more parking for Gillette Stadium -- Freiberger fears the noise will only get worse.

"It is an ongoing issue," she said. "And it's not just Patriots game. It's all the events at the stadium, concerts..."

"They all impact us as at some levels and the closer they are, the more it will impact us," she added.

People in Foxboro and neighboring towns say they are concerned about the impact a plan to cut down trees for a free parking lot outside Gillette Stadium might have on them.

Freiberger is hoping the Foxboro Planning Board will hear her concerns and stop the expansion behind her home.

A representative with the Kraft Group says the proposal to add about 3,000 new parking spots across from Gillette would help make it more efficient for fans to get in and out by including delayed exit parking -- which would mean fans would have to wait 75 minutes to leave in exchange for free parking.

"We believe we've taken these comments into consideration. We do however need to maintain control of our parking and the operations thereof, so it's an important matter for us, for future development of ours," Dan Krantz, of the Kraft Group, said Thursday.

At Foxboro's planning board meeting, the Kraft Group showed modifications to the plans after listening to residents concerns to include adding a berm near some of the lots -- but some don't feel it's enough.

"What we're hoping the planning board will agree to is not approving those other lots unless they agree not to expand lot 42C," Freiberger said.

The board did not vote on the parking lot proposal Thursday night. They're set to meet again at the end of the month.

NBC10 Boston tried to reach out to the Kraft Group Thursday but they referred us to a spokesperson. We reached out but so far we have not heard back.