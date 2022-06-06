Girl Killed, Teen Seriously Hurt in Manchester, NH, Crash

A girl was killed and an 18-year-old boy was seriously injured in a car crash early Monday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

A Ford Escape and a Volkswagen Jetta crashed just before 1 a.m. Monday on the northbound side of Interstate 93, causing the Ford to strike the guardrail and roll over, New Hampshire State Police said. The girl and teenager were both ejected from the car as a result of the crash.

Police identified the 18-year-old who was driving the silver 2014 Ford as Connor Hill of Londonderry. He was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with serious injuries. The girl, a passenger who wasn't identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the black 2015 Volkswagen Passat was identified as 25-year-old Xavier Doyle, of Fremont, New Hampshire. Doyle was not injured, police said.

State police and the Manchester Fire Department responded to the crash, and an investigation into the crash was ongoing on Monday. Anyone with information was asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.