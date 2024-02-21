Gov. McKee to announce plans for new traffic pattern for Washington Bridge

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will announce new plans Wednesday for an improved traffic pattern for the troubled Washington Bridge.

The plans, which will be announced at 1:30 p.m. at the State House, are aimed at improving travel time on Interstate 195 and alleviating congestion leading up to the Washington Bridge. McKee will be joined by Senior Deputy Chief of Staff Joseph Almond and Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr.

At a meeting Tuesday night, East Providence city councilors called the Washington Bridge shutdown an economic crisis.

According to federal officials, over 800 businesses have applied for loans. More than half of those applications have been processed, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components." The bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

There are seven independent engineering firms looking into the bridge and whether it needs to be replaced. The full report is expected at the end of the month or early March.

"We know that people want to hear what happened, but they also want to hear what are we going to do to fix it?," McKee said last week.

New defects found on the bridge in January were described for the first time at the statehouse oversight hearing last week. Those problems included "voids" and "cracking with unsound concrete."

As of early Feburary, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation had already paid nearly $900,000 in costs related to the Washington Bridge closure, according to WJAR. And that doesn't even include additional costs incurred during the first two months of the shutdown.