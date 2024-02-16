Engineers continue building reports on Washington Bridge

As engineers in Rhode Island continue building reports on the Washington Bridge, they will be making a recommendation to the state on whether or not to replace the bridge — although, there's no timeline for the decision.

Gov. Dan McKee said he won't make any decision without the engineer's reports.

"Just not ready to start speculating on my part," McKee told NBC affiliate WJAR Thursday. "I'm not an engineer. I'm going to wait for the engineers to kind of give us the information."

New problems found on the bridge in January include "voids" and "cracking with unsound concrete." These deficiencies could result in internal loss of strength within existing beams.

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.