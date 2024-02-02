Boston

Government Center garage demolition nearly complete

The Government Center garage demolition is nearly complete after seven years since it broke ground, which means Congress Street will soon reopen

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

After multiple setbacks, the demolition of the Government Center garage in Boston nears completion and when it does, it will finally reopen Congress Street.

The removal of the multi-story garage is part of the $1.5 billion Bulfinch Crossing and One Congress project that is set to bring six new high-rise and mid-rise buildings.

NBC10 Boston

However, apart from the monetary cost, the project has also cost the life of one worker, who back in March of 2022 was operating a crane nine stories high when the floor beneath him collapsed.  

One person was killed as the result of a partial building collapse at Government Center garage.

That prompted the MBTA to inspect and reinforce safety columns underground. The demolition often caused the Green and Orange Lines to have to skip Haymarket Station.

NBC10 Boston

These have only been a few of the challenges posed by this project, which still has a few pieces of concrete to remove before it's finally demolished.

