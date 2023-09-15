Grand jury indicts Duxbury woman accused of killing her 3 kids

A Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children before trying to end her own life was indicted by a grand jury Friday, moving her case to superior court.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was indicted on charges of murder and strangulation by a Plymouth County grand jury in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson and Callan in January, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced.

Clancy is accused of tying exercise rope around each of her three children's necks for several minutes, then cutting herself and jumping out a window while her husband was running a pair of errands she'd arranged — all after seeing how long he would be out of the home.

Clancy, whose defense attorney claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges this February in district court from Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The grand jury indictment means that Clancy will be arraigned again, in Plymouth Superior Court. Prosecutors didn't say Friday when that would be; Clancy has been hospitalized since the killings at the family's Summer Street Home.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced earlier in the week that Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her children — identified as Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3 — while an infant was hospitalized with what prosecutors described as "evidence of harm."

The killing of the children rocked the Duxbury community.

