Gunman sentenced in deadly shooting outside Manchester bar

A man faces decades in prison after being found guilty in the shooting death of another man last year outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The killing of 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot on Jan. 29, 2023, outside The Goat Bar and Grill was caught on camera. In December, a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury convicted 23-year-old Salem resident John Delee of second-degree murder and felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Friday that a judge had sentenced Delee to 27 years to life on the murder charge. Another sentence of three to six years for reckless conduct is to be served consecutively, but could be suspended "based upon certain behavioral requirements."

Pouliot died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene last January. The gunshots rang out at 12:50 a.m. after an argument inside a bar spilled into a confrontation outside.

A man who killed another outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, in a shooting that was caught on camera last year was convicted of second-degree murder.

Video of what happened, including a video of the shooting that went viral, was shown in court.

Lawyers for Delee had admitted he was responsible for the shooting, calling it tragic, but a case of self-defense, not murder.

Prosecutors disagreed, arguing that he opened fire out of anger.

"There was absolutely no reason for the defendant to be in fear — he was bigger, he was madder and he had a loaded Glock stuffed down his pants," Senior Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said during the trial.

After the verdict was read, Pouliot's family left court without comment, but Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said justice was done.

"This was avoidable, but at the end of the day, actions have consequences, and that's what we saw," he said.