Gunman who opened fire near a Lynn school arrested, police say

Police say they identified Gutierrez through surveillance footage

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lynn Police Department

A man accused of shooting at a car in Lynn, Massachusetts last week, gunfire that set off a shelter-in-place order, has been arrested in Salem, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.

Investigators allege that Anthony Gutierrez, 23, opened fire on a Toyota Camry near the intersection of Commercial and Neptune Street around 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday. No one was hurt, but Lynn Vocational Technical Institute and surrounding residents and businesses were asked to shelter in place while police searched for a suspect.

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, but the shooter remained at large. At the time investigators said the shooting was not random and that the target was inside the Toyota Camry.

Police say Gutierrez was seen on surveillance footage shooting at the vehicle. He faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm 500 feet from a building, and illegal possession of ammunition.

More details on the arrest were not immediately available.

Lynn has with grappling with concerns of violence in recent weeks, including deadly shootings that prompted community meetings about what can be done in the city.

