Hail of bullets fired at Burlington, Mass., apartment complex overnight

Two people opened fire on an apartment complex in Burlington, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning before driving off in a stolen vehicle, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting at the Avalon apartment complex, which Burlington police said is believed to be a targeted act. A total of 21 gunshots were fired by the two men outside a building on Arboretum Way about 3:45 a.m.

They arrived and left in a vehicle that had been stolen in Everett earlier Wednesday morning, according to police. It was found abandoned later in another neighborhood near the Avalon.

No arrests have been announced. Police said they were investigating but that there's not believed to be a threat to the general public.