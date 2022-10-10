Here Are New England's Favorite Halloween Candies

Halloween is less than a month away, which means it's time to think about tracking down the "treat" in trick or treat.

If you need some help deciding what Halloween candy to stock for the spooky season, CandyStore.com has ranked America's Favorite Halloween candies by state.

Massachusetts ranked Sour Patch Kids at the top, followed by Butterfingers and Double Bubble Gum.

New Hampshire prefers M&M's, Starburst, and Jolly Ranchers.

Vermonters are partial to M&M's, Skittles, and Milky Way.

Connecticut loves Almond Joy, followed by Milky Way and M&Ms.

In Rhode Island it's all about Twix, followed by M&M's and candy corn.

And in Maine the favorites are Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, and candy corn.

The National Retail Federation predicts that participation in Halloween this year will return to pre-pandemic levels with spending reaching about $100 per person.

The NRF is expecting a total of $10.6 billion to be spent, with $3.6 billion on costumes, $3.1 billion on candy, $3.4 billion on decorations and $.6 billion on greeting cards.

The National Confectioners Association also predicts a lot of Americans taking part, with 65% of people buying candy in October and 12% getting it at the last minute.

“Chocolate and candy play a special role during the Halloween season in communities across the country – and this Halloween promises to be especially impressive as chocolate and candy companies bring consumers classic, innovative and great-tasting products that enhance the season,” John Downs, National Confectioners Association president and CEO, said in a statement.

Halloween Safety Tips

The National Confectioners Association put together some Halloween safety tips.