Hauled Orange Line Train Car Dislodges From Truck on I-495 in Chelmsford

An MBTA train ended up in an unusual spot Tuesday night: Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

State police say a tractor-trailer was hauling an Orange Line car when its trailer dislodged, leaving the train on the northbound side of the highway before Route 3.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Lane closures are expected to be in place until a heavy-duty tow truck could move the train and the trailer from the highway, according to police.