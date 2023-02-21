Local

mbta

Hauled Orange Line Train Car Dislodges From Truck on I-495 in Chelmsford

An MBTA Orange Line train was on a trailer that dislodged from a truck on Interstate 495, Massachusetts State Police said

NBC10 Boston

An MBTA train ended up in an unusual spot Tuesday night: Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

State police say a tractor-trailer was hauling an Orange Line car when its trailer dislodged, leaving the train on the northbound side of the highway before Route 3.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Lane closures are expected to be in place until a heavy-duty tow truck could move the train and the trailer from the highway, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsorange lineChelmsford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us