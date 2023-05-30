Local

Haverhill

Haverhill Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Haverhill Police

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kandhri Baker was last seen getting on a bus to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill from Whittier Middle School, police said around 7 p.m. Tuesday, although they did not say when she was last seen.

Baker is described as being about 5'6 and 130 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, Baker was wearing a black T-shirt, a white zip-up and black spandex shorts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-373-1212.

This article tagged under:

HaverhillMassachusettsmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us