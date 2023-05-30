Haverhill Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kandhri Baker was last seen getting on a bus to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill from Whittier Middle School, police said around 7 p.m. Tuesday, although they did not say when she was last seen.

Baker is described as being about 5'6 and 130 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, Baker was wearing a black T-shirt, a white zip-up and black spandex shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-373-1212.