sexual misconduct

Healey, Kennedy Drop Support of Mass. House Candidate After Allegations

Valentino "Tino" Capobianco is one of several candidates running for the state representative seat left vacant by the decision of former Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo

A file photo of the Massachusetts State House.
DeAgostini/Getty Images, File

Attorney General Maura Healey and former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III have pulled their endorsements of a candidate for the state Legislature following allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Representatives of Healey and Kennedy — both Democrats — told GBH News that they are rescinding their backing of Valentino "Tino" Capobianco following allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

A Healey aide said that since her endorsement on Friday, she has been made aware of "several allegations of inappropriate and troubling behavior."

Healey's office told GBH that multiple women sent Healey emails following her endorsement asking her to reconsider, including one who said Capobianco had "an unfortunate history of making women feel uncomfortable and unsafe."

A spokesperson for Kennedy called the allegations against Capobianco "serious, credible and deeply troubling."

The Capobianco campaign said the allegations are "false and defamatory" and "are clearly and unfairly designed to influence the election."

Capobianco is one of several candidates running for the state representative seat left vacant by the decision of former Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo to step down to take a job at Northeastern University.

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo said goodbye on Beacon Hill after 12 years.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

