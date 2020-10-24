Health Officials Warn of Possible COVID Exposure at 2 NH Restaurants, 1 Casino

New Hampshire health officials announced Saturday that they have identified three more establishments with potential community exposure to COVID-19, one day after they announced exposure at five well-known restaurants across the state.

The newly affected establishments include two restaurants and a casino. Anyone who visited the Concord Casino in Concord, Paddy's American Grille in Portsmouth or La Vista Italian Cuisine in Lincoln during the days specified below should get tested for COVID-19, health officials said.

At least one person who visited the Concord Casino while potentially infectious has tested positive for the coronavirus. The exposure occurred in the gaming table area during the evening of Oct. 14.

At least one person has tested positive who visited Paddy's American Grille while potentially infectious. Health officials said the exposure occurred at the bar area on Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 14, Oct. 15. and Oct. 16.

At least one person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited La Vista Italian Cuisine while potentially infectious. The potential exposure occurred during the afternoon and evenings of Oct. 17, Oct. 18, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said it has conducted contact tracing investigations on all cases associated with these potential community exposures and is notifying known close contacts directly. They said they decided to make a public announcement because there could be additional individuals at the locations who were exposed to the coronavirus.

Friday, New Hampshire health officials said they had identified potential community exposure to COVID-19 at Daniel Street Tavern and The Goat Bar and Grill in downtown Portsmouth, The Draft Sports Bar and Grill and The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern in downtown Concord and the Bantam Grill in Peterborough.

The novel coronavirus can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Health officials urge anyone who develops new symptoms to stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19.