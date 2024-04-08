Heavy traffic expected in northern New England for solar eclipse

The best place to view the eclipse in totality on Monday will be up in northern New England, and there's bound to be lots of traffic heading up there.

Some people started the trek up north Sunday, others started already Monday morning.

While the total solar eclipse will cut across more than a dozen states, the weather and cloud cover mean that northern New England is going to be one of the best places to get a clear, unobstructed view of the rare event.

New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine are expected to be busy.

For nearly half of Maine, the total eclipse will be visible for up to 3-1/2 minutes, which is one of the longest totality observation times in North America. Gov. Janet Mills said the state is ready to welcome visitors, but warned them to come prepared and keep safety in mind during the historic event.

In fact, AAA Northeast said the traffic before and after the solar eclipse is expected to be like traffic for a holiday weekend!

So, anyone just thinking of casually heading to New Hampshire, Vermont or Maine, just know you're not alone.

AAA said you'll be joined by an estimated 160,000 others looking for the perfect place to pull over for a few hours and watch.

Police in New Hampshire are warning people to be prepared with your own snacks and water, gas up before you get up there and be prepared for the added traffic.