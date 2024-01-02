Here's who will appear first on Massachusetts' presidential primary ballots

The drawing for presidential primary ballot order in Massachusetts was held on Tuesday, with Dean Phillips and Chris Christie coming out on top.

Phillips will appear atop the Democratic primary ballot, followed by Joe Biden and Marianne Williamson.

Biden’s name was submitted for the ballot by the chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. In accordance with state law, the names of Phillips and Williamson were added to the ballot because Secretary of State William Galvin has determined that they are nationally recognized candidates.

Christie will appear atop the Republican primary ballot, followed by Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Their names were provided by the Massachusetts Republican Party.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Libertarian ballot will be led by Jacob George Hornberger, followed by Michael D. Rectenwald, Chase Russell Oliver, Michael Ter Maat and Lars Damian Mapstead. Their names were submitted by their state party chair.

Under state law, presidential candidates are listed in random order, drawn by lot, on the Massachusetts Presidential Primary ballots. Galvin drew the names at random at an 11 a.m. ceremony at the State House.

The Massachusetts ballots include far fewer names than neighboring New Hampshire, which is scheduled to hold its first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23. The minimal filing requirements there of submitting a Declaration of Candidacy and paying a $1,000 filing fee usually result in a crowded field. This year, there will be 21 names on the Democratic ballot in New Hampshire and 24 on the GOP ballot. Biden did not sign up for the primary in deference to changes the Democratic National Committee made to the nominating calendar.