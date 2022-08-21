Hiker Dies After Slipping Off Edge of NH Waterfall

A hiker has been found dead at the bottom of a New Hampshire waterfall, the state's Fish and Game Department confirmed.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says it was notified of a hiker that had slipped while walking near the tram ski trail in Franconia shortly before 1p.m. on Saturday.

The hiker was accompanied by two other people who had planned on touring around the summit and returning by tram. The group of hikers got to the summit and then changed their mind and decided to hike back down the mountain, according to officials.

The hikers thought they were hiking down the ski trail but instead came to a rocky and steep area with a waterfall. One of the hikers apparently slipped and fell off the edge. The hikers called a rescue team that found him dead at the bottom of the waterfall.

Authorities have not released the name of the hiker.