Hiker with frozen feet rescued in New Hampshire

A man in Livermore, New Hampshire, had to be rescued over the weekend after he said his feet were too frozen for him to continue his hike, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the White Mountains.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said Nathan Stark, 22, was on his last day of a multiple-day hike with a friend. They became separated on the Desolation Trail near the summit of Mt. Carrigain.

That's when Stark called for help, said the agency, adding that because there was poor cell service, the hiker's 911 calls dropped.

Soon after the call, Stark's friend returned and "got him moving," said New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Authorities said Stark arrived at the trailhead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game warned that conditions at trailheads are not an accurate predictor of the conditions found at elevation.