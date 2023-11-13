New Hampshire

Hiker with frozen feet rescued in New Hampshire

Soon after the call, Stark's friend returned and "got him moving," said the New Hampshire Fish and Game

By Staff Reports

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A man in Livermore, New Hampshire, had to be rescued over the weekend after he said his feet were too frozen for him to continue his hike, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the White Mountains.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said Nathan Stark, 22, was on his last day of a multiple-day hike with a friend. They became separated on the Desolation Trail near the summit of Mt. Carrigain.

That's when Stark called for help, said the agency, adding that because there was poor cell service, the hiker's 911 calls dropped.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Soon after the call, Stark's friend returned and "got him moving," said New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Authorities said Stark arrived at the trailhead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game warned that conditions at trailheads are not an accurate predictor of the conditions found at elevation.

More New Hampshire news

13 hours ago

Multiple brush fires on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, police asking for information

New Hampshire Nov 10

Gunman in Maine mass shootings threatened workers at NH bakery days before attack

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us