Historic Inauguration of Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Tuesday

Michelle Wu will be officially sworn in as Boston's mayor in an historic inauguration Tuesday as the first woman and person of color elected to the position.

Wu won Boston's mayoral election just two weeks ago with 60% of the vote. The special election to replace former mayor Marty Walsh, who left for a presidential cabinet position, meant that Wu had far less time to make the transition than past mayors.

The ceremony will take place in Boston City Council Chambers at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Before Wu, Boston had only elected white men to the top political job. Wu's business cards are already in with her title listed in several different languages, a nod to her platform of making Boston more inclusive.

The swearing-in means Wu will now face the daunting task of trying to make good on a series of sweeping policy proposals that were the backbone of her campaign. To help push back against soaring housing costs that have forced some former residents out of the city, Wu has promised to pursue rent stabilization or rent control.

The biggest hurdle to that proposal is the fact that Massachusetts voters narrowly approved a 1994 ballot question banning rent control statewide. Another of Wu's top campaign promises is to create a "fare free'' public transit system.

Wu has said the proposal would strengthen the city's economy, address climate change and help those who take the bus or subway to school or work. Like the rent control pledge, Wu can't unilaterally do away with fares on the public transit system.

Wu has said she would try to work with partners in state government to make each proposal a reality.

The 36-year-old Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School.