Homeowner killed in fire, explosion in Maine

A family member who was also inside the home was able to get out safely

A homeowner was killed in a fire and explosion on Saturday in New Gloucester, Maine.

Around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire and explosion at a home at 1342 Intervale Road.

The state fire marshal's office said the initial investigation indicates that the homeowner was working on the home's oil-fired furnace when an explosion occurred.

The homeowner, 44-year-old Lado Lodoka, was killed in the explosion, the state fire marshal's office said. A family member who was also inside the home at the time was able to get out safely.

The explosion was accidental, the fire marshal's office said, and an investigation into what caused it is ongoing.

No further details were released.

