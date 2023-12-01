Death investigation underway at Portland's largest homeless encampment

Police in Portland, Maine, responded to the city's largest homeless encampment on Thursday to investigate a death, according to News Center Maine.

The incident happened at the Harbor View encampment near Commercial Street under the Casco Bay Bridge.

According to Portland's Unhoused Community Dashboard, as of Thursday, there were about 208 tents throughout the city. News Center Maine reports that over 100 tents recorded were found in the Harbor View encampment.

Details surrounding that death were not immediately released.