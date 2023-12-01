Maine murder suspect drove vehicle into ditch, set it on fire while fleeing police

Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man found murdered in a home in Fairfield, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon.

Fairfield police responded to a residence on Main Street in Fairfield around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, where 62-year-old Edwin Weeks was found dead by a friend who had stopped by to check on him, state police said. The state police Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Late Tuesday night, state police said detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in Skowhegan driven by 22-year-old Raheem Shamar Goodwin, of Benton, a person of interest in the case. The vehicle was headed toward Canaan on Route 2 when Goodwin intentionally drove it into a ditch, according to police. He then proceeded to barricade himself in the vehicle for a short time before lighting the inside of the vehicle on fire.

Detectives took Goodwin into custody after he exited the vehicle, state police said, and he was arrested and brought to the Somerset County Jail in the early morning hours Wednesday, where he was held on a bail violation and charged with eluding.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday on Weeks' body determined that the manner of his death was homicide and the cause of death was sharp force trauma.

On Friday morning, state police detectives charged Goodwin with murder. They said Goodwin and Weeks were familiar with each other.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.