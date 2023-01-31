Local

Rhode Island

Homicide Investigation Underway After 70-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Rhode Island

No arrests had been made as of Monday night

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A homicide investigation is underway in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, after a 70-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Monday.

Woonsocket police told WJAR-TV that they responded to a home on Cato Street around 5 p.m. Monday and found the man dead inside. They said the death is being investigated as a domestic homicide.

The cause and manner of death was not released by police.

No arrests have been made, but two of the man's daughters were in police custody and still being questioned on Monday night.

